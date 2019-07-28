Southern Copper (SCCO) to pay $0.40 on Aug 22, 2019; GENOMA LAB INTERNATIONAL SAB DE CV ORDIN (GNMLF) Shorts Up By 22.35%

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) is expected to pay $0.40 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:SCCO) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Southern Copper Corp’s current price of $37.36 translates into 1.07% yield. Southern Copper Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 468,104 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). New York-based Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Private Advisor Group Limited holds 0.02% or 22,538 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Company Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 4,000 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 2.1% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 756,001 shares. Glenmede Na owns 6,458 shares. Cibc World stated it has 9,894 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Asset One Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Innovations Ltd accumulated 0.64% or 6,170 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,408 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 15,726 shares or 0% of the stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $28.88 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 19.87 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.

