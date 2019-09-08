Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Value Declined While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Increased Position; As Blackbaud (BLKB) Share Price Rose, Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Raised Stake

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 139,148 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 8,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 55,563 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 47,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 928,485 shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 49,140 shares to 145,440 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 30,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,456 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 73,904 shares. Whittier Company, California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Retail Bank Of America De invested in 555,407 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 8,557 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 81,751 are held by Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Brookstone Management has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,181 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.59M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Old Fincl Bank In holds 3,302 shares. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 23,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $38.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,000 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).