Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Rose While Corecommodity Management Increased by $1.07 Million Its Stake; Scopia Capital Management LP Holding in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Increased by $17.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 27,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,250 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 50,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 468,104 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 312,053 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.37M shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $208.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 913,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sector Gamma As reported 194,743 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 151,805 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3.74M were accumulated by Franklin Incorporated. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 25,067 shares. Castleark Lc has 94,102 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.52 million shares. Axon Cap LP holds 13.11% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 165,800 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.52M shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Incorporated Inc holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 68,652 shares. Sei Invests invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated owns 4,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares to 17,028 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,718 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One reported 0% stake. Swiss Financial Bank owns 347,135 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 183,353 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 123,255 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 200 were reported by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 288,057 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corp holds 78,250 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 123,629 shares. 53,633 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Natixis has 0.08% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Comm National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 9,651 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 1,111 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).