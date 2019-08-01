Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Price Declined While Ameriprise Financial Cut Position by $67.64 Million; Mcclain Value Management Upped Knowles (KN) Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 1.39 million shares traded or 75.07% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 592,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 894,006 shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 130,397 shares. Magnetar accumulated 10,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 205,924 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 75,841 shares. Guild Mngmt Inc has invested 2.83% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.03% or 5.05M shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd invested in 0.01% or 28,538 shares. First City Mgmt stated it has 0.2% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Fil Limited stated it has 106,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 16,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 101,104 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp has 0.03% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 55,400 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 97 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Natl Bank reported 22,593 shares. Hexavest accumulated 84,303 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 103,958 shares to 238,273 shares, valued at $30.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 536,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Southern Copper Sank 16% in November – Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southern Copper: A Copper Major With An Ambitious Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copper Hangs In There – FCX And SCCO Are Barometers Of A Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Call Buying Activity in Knowles (KN) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings on July 24th -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Knowles Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.