Southern Copper (SCCO) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Stake by $935,256; Amgen (AMGN) Position Maintained by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 24,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 257,710 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 233,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 37,824 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13477% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 13,577 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $195.97. About 176,187 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16,926 shares to 151,343 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,701 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A New Low For Copper In The New Year – Time To Put SCCO On The Radar – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE:SCCO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southern Copper’s Investments In Growth Saved The Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voya Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 17,767 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.02% or 56,651 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Moreover, Century Companies has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 11,881 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 166 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 74,261 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co owns 104,359 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Jane Street Grp Inc has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 101 shares. Ent Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 160 shares. Cetera Llc holds 6,396 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 18 shares. 6.57 million were reported by Blackrock.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,465 shares to 32,016 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.