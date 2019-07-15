Southern Copper (SCCO) Reaches $37.21 After 6.00% Up Move; ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES SA SPONSORED ADR (ECPCY) Shorts Increased By 4.32%

ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES SA SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:ECPCY) had an increase of 4.32% in short interest. ECPCY’s SI was 43,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.32% from 41,700 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 5 days are for ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES SA SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:ECPCY)’s short sellers to cover ECPCY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 564 shares traded. EstÃ¡cio ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECPCY) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 375,097 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $28.77 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $39.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SCCO worth $1.73 billion more.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Southern Copper Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SCCO) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,900 were reported by Sit Invest Associate. Cap Innovations holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 6,170 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc owns 6,221 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 809 shares. City Holdg has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% stake. 1,383 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 439,521 are owned by Aqr Capital. Cetera Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Prudential Fincl reported 320,150 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 229,413 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm reported 12,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on July, 29. SCCO’s profit will be $463.83M for 15.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Southern Copper had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Itau BBA. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Goldman Sachs.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $28.77 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.