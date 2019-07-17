Southern Copper (SCCO) Holder Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $330,681; Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Boosted Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 271,255 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 8,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,159 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 122,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 333,076 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on July, 29. SCCO’s profit will be $463.83 million for 15.40 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Stifel Financial invested in 24,878 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 495,242 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.01% or 66,600 shares. Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Aviance Cap Management holds 0.01% or 1,068 shares. The New York-based Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.92% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 130,397 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Company owns 9,725 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 112,680 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Incorporated accumulated 46,404 shares. 19,908 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,612 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 48,719 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,500 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 11,098 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 42,454 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 19,364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru accumulated 324,092 shares. D E Shaw Commerce invested in 1.04 million shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 56,768 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.03M were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Equity Research has 0.06% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 141,401 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 5,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 597 shares. 9,243 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 8,008 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Switch Inc. by 206,900 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 112,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).