Southern Copper (SCCO) EPS Estimated At $0.60; Shorts at RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY S (RQHTF) Raised By 0.05%

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. RQHTF’s SI was 1.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 1.27M shares previously. With 76,600 avg volume, 17 days are for RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)’s short sellers to cover RQHTF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1997. About 7,000 shares traded. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report $0.60 EPS on July, 29.SCCO’s profit would be $463.83 million giving it 15.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Southern Copper Corporation’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 668,084 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $28.86 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 205,094 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 629,259 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 15,528 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 169,729 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.88% or 43,190 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 19,919 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt owns 205,924 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Guild Investment Management has 54,700 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 97 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Lp has 0.1% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Federated Inc Pa owns 191,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 430,728 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE:SCCO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Southern Copper Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SCCO) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, engages in the development and operation of mobile device management software systems that allow the management and tracking of assets using mobile devices. The company has market cap of $25.21 million. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016.

More important recent Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reliq Health executes settlement agreement – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Reliq Health Technologies announces resignation of CFO – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerging Health IT Play Reliq Health Technologies Is A Richly Valued Cash Cow In The Making – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reliq Health Technologies: New Leadership Driving A Recent Acquisition Offers A Potential Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2016.