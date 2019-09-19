Southern Copper (SCCO) Analysts See $0.52 EPS; Shorts at Simon Property Group (SPG) Raised By 3.14%

Analysts expect Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. SCCO’s profit would be $402.00M giving it 16.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Southern Copper Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 646,529 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) had an increase of 3.14% in short interest. SPG’s SI was 10.17M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.14% from 9.86M shares previously. With 1.39M avg volume, 7 days are for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s short sellers to cover SPG’s short positions. The SI to Simon Property Group Inc’s float is 3.31%. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 1.21 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 8.89% above currents $155.82 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16000 target in Friday, August 23 report.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $48.00 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 14,590 shares. Utah Retirement System has 73,477 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt owns 22,055 shares. 6.87 million are owned by State Bank Of America De. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Winslow Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 45,081 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 14,814 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 5,000 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 1,783 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp reported 21,564 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.07% or 1,826 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). American Intll Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

