Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Copper companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Southern Copper Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.61% of all Copper’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.61% of all Copper companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Southern Copper Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper Corporation 250,503,202.20% 21.90% 9.70% Industry Average 9.63% 17.73% 6.53%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Southern Copper Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper Corporation 82.14M 33 18.64 Industry Average 667.41M 6.93B 17.31

Southern Copper Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Southern Copper Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Southern Copper Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

Southern Copper Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. As a group, Copper companies have a potential upside of 12.85%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Southern Copper Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern Copper Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Copper Corporation -4.97% -7.01% -2.48% 7.62% -24.53% 17.9% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.62% 0.00% 9.31%

For the past year Southern Copper Corporation has stronger performance than Southern Copper Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Southern Copper Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, Southern Copper Corporation’s rivals have 3.77 and 2.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Southern Copper Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Southern Copper Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Copper Corporation is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. In other hand, Southern Copper Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.38 which is 37.67% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Southern Copper Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Southern Copper Corporation’s rivals beat Southern Copper Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.