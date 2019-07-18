Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) Shareholder Denali Advisors Trimmed Stake; Garrison Financial Has Boosted Its Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $313,880 as Stock Price Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 302,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 540,283 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 403,379 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

