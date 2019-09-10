Southern Company (SO) Stock Rose While Park National Has Trimmed Its Stake by $306,408; Visa (V) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Holding by $5.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 35,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,104 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 73,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $175.93. About 8.00 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 6,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 39,492 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 45,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 4,202 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 247,181 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 170,000 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 44,466 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Lincoln Natl owns 33,721 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 23,578 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company. 12,369 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 86,439 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co reported 9.16M shares. Blackrock Inc has 68.56M shares. 123,191 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co. Field And Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 67,543 shares to 104,697 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 64,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,382 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.12B for 13.34 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability has invested 3.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lau Assocs Lc invested in 0.46% or 5,746 shares. 48,528 are owned by Advisory Serv Net Ltd Com. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,912 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 111,983 shares. Cadinha And Limited accumulated 155,057 shares or 4.74% of the stock. Braun Stacey Associate Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17,350 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 20 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 4,266 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bluestein R H And Company, Michigan-based fund reported 418,444 shares. Osterweis Cap Inc has invested 1.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zevenbergen Investments invested in 0.29% or 52,857 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Barr E S And Com accumulated 0.03% or 1,951 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

