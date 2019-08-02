Southern Company (SO) Shareholder Tnb Financial Increased Holding by $398,157; Stone Run Capital Has Decreased Its Ansys (ANSS) Position by $345,800 as Valuation Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $195.58. About 157,003 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS)

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 7,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 266,004 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 258,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 8.9%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,131 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 142,052 shares. California-based Bennicas & has invested 1.27% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Natl Pension Service accumulated 0.21% or 1.05M shares. Old Republic holds 1.54% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Allstate owns 8,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 25,968 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 11,565 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas reported 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Citizens Financial Bank Trust Com has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 34,435 shares. Montecito State Bank &, a California-based fund reported 7,135 shares. Lmr Prns Llp reported 41,508 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Inc stated it has 14,551 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 356,998 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cadence Design Systems: Another Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management, California-based fund reported 340,550 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 22,013 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 5,048 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 155,988 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com reported 21,970 shares. Hsbc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,692 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.09% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 40,239 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,083 shares. Moreover, Ativo Capital Lc has 0.84% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,169 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Com owns 3,594 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.7% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 46,974 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) owns 18,916 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 44.86 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.