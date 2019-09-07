Southern Company (SO) Position Held by Tnb Financial; As Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Shares Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Has Trimmed Holding

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 4,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 46,106 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 50,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 245,766 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 7,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 266,004 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 258,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.57M for 146.41 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 380,489 shares to 571,839 shares, valued at $29.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

