Southern Company (SO) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Cut Position by $1.09 Million; Federated Investors Has Boosted Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding by $314,160

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.42M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 2.16 million shares traded or 108.25% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 141,086 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, down from 160,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 562,192 shares to 839 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 60,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 18,903 shares to 80,720 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.