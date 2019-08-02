Southern Co/The (SO) Valuation Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Holding by $4.30 Million; Arrow Financial Has Lifted Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $984,588

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 5.64 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 100,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 7,161 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 107,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.83M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,050 shares to 24,258 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,101 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. 1,261 shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR, worth $63,345. 33,000 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 6 BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 90,942 shares.