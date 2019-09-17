Southern Co/The (SO) Stake Boosted by Sterling Capital Management Llc; Terril Brothers Has Boosted Position in Coherent (COHR) as Shares Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 7,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 182,970 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12M, up from 174,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 161,019 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96M, up from 158,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $160.27. About 197,166 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR)

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coherent, Inc. Common Stock (COHR) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Many Fiber-Optic Networking Stocks Rose at Least 12% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Coherent (COHR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coherent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: UNH, COHR, TCS – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco accumulated 637,904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Com owns 13,667 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 56 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. First Interstate Bankshares reported 1,210 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Cibc World Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 1,556 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York reported 500 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 8,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.02% stake. Epoch Investment Prns Inc reported 304,875 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 70,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westport Asset accumulated 3,500 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About AVX Corporation’s (NYSE:AVX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Share Price Is Down 85% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Kansas City Southernâ€™s (NYSE:KSU) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bank reported 0.06% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ima Wealth invested in 0.01% or 431 shares. Mackay Shields invested in 0.1% or 264,448 shares. Grimes & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,098 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 12.13M shares. 35,105 are owned by Greatmark Investment. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.17% or 39,421 shares. Alpine Woods Capital reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 59 are owned by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 18,400 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 9,625 shares. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 600 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 10,916 shares.