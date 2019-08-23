Southern Co The (SO) Shares Rose While Edge Wealth Management Lowered Position by $13.00 Million; Donaldson Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Ecolab Com (ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 1,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 35,306 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 33,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $206.88. About 781,581 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co The (SO) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 250,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 495 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 250,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,795 shares to 91,286 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Preferred Etf by 354,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,658 shares to 17,168 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,768 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).