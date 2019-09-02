Southern Co The (SO) Holder Edge Wealth Management Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Lowered Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co The (SO) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 250,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 495 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 250,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.43 million shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 11,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 518,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.40 million, down from 529,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 13,715 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Rivernrth Doublelne Str Opp.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.14B for 13.24 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,340 shares to 31,738 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $924.32M for 12.21 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.