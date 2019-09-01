Southern Co The (SO) Holder Edge Wealth Management Lowered Its Position; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Salient Trust Company Lta Boosted by $846,612 Its Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co The (SO) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 250,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 495 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 250,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.15M shares traded or 56.64% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.65M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares to 185,603 shares, valued at $19.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,325 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cwm Ltd stated it has 197,960 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity has 0.15% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated owns 4.17M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank invested in 0.08% or 5,954 shares. Trustco State Bank Corporation N Y stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pnc Serv invested in 0.03% or 650,562 shares. Schaller Investment Group Inc accumulated 0.4% or 10,553 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs accumulated 5,543 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.57% or 59,700 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation holds 0.28% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First United Savings Bank Tru has 0.59% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.47% or 509,910 shares in its portfolio.