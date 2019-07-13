Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose While Wade G W & Lifted Holding by $2.70 Million; Presima Continues to Hold Position in Macerich Co (MAC)

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 1.31 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 52,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,695 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16 million shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E had bought 5,000 shares worth $198,450 on Thursday, May 23. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500 worth of stock.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 11,300 shares to 201,300 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 172,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 26,968 shares. Nomura owns 14,934 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Investment House Limited Liability Company reported 113,121 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 320,875 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 23,507 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 8 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 389,451 shares. Magnetar Finance Lc holds 0.01% or 9,016 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Calamos Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 9,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt invested in 5,517 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “FDAâ€™s Atlanta lab relocating from Midtown to Fort Mac – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Stepan Company’s (NYSE:SCL) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 190% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Share Price Has Gained 207%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 43,474 shares to 75,483 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,391 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has 1.84% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 270,283 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated holds 31,741 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.55M shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wade G W & holds 0.96% or 196,695 shares in its portfolio. Sns Fincl Gp Llc has 6,158 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0.24% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 54,442 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 1.24% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 9.68M shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Argent Com holds 0.22% or 41,138 shares. 7,169 are owned by First Commercial Bank Trust Of Newtown. 15,156 were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Profund Limited Liability Company invested in 70,714 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 2.04 million shares. Cleararc Capital has 0.24% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).