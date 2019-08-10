Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increased Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $685,110

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 99,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 17,936 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, down from 117,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Judge rules against hedge funds that challenged 2016 Jarden deal – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands Is A Dicey Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Futures Slip as Tariff Woes Weigh – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Inc Ca owns 17,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sasco Ct holds 2.83% or 1.97M shares. Axa holds 75,669 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 284 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce owns 547,152 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 284,514 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested 0.08% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pinebridge Invs L P, a New York-based fund reported 30,429 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 127,747 are held by Aristotle Boston Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Becker Mgmt reported 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 83,100 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 16 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,769 shares to 195,394 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 190,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,461 are held by Town & Country Retail Bank & Co Dba First Bankers Co. Rothschild Investment Il, Illinois-based fund reported 19,562 shares. 95,517 were reported by Carret Asset Mngmt Limited. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hodges holds 0.02% or 4,624 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Co Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 42,243 shares. 621 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsr. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 171,138 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0.27% or 4.76 million shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 3,950 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.75% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Investment House Llc reported 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 22,156 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 18,400 shares. Income Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,975 shares to 87,030 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 130,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million.