Southern Co. (SO) Valuation Rose While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Boosted by $1.56 Million Its Stake; Udr (UDR) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Upped Holding by $1.10 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 30,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.81 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 649,441 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 24,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 40,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 104,484 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,550 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank invested in 7,229 shares. Hodges Cap owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,624 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.18% or 13.57 million shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 147,594 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 138,154 shares stake. Essex reported 0.31% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.03% or 239,481 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 292,862 shares. American Rech Mgmt Co reported 2,471 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Laffer Invests has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 57,842 shares. Advsrs Ok holds 57,618 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth has 621 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 10,456 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could PPDAI Group Inc.’s (NYSE:PPDF) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Twitter: What They Said Yesterday – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 73,692 shares to 427,671 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,136 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “UDR, Inc. is Another Rising Real Estate Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 78,557 shares to 43,533 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,755 shares, and cut its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd Co invested in 32,507 shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 142 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0.23% or 937,172 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 794 shares. Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 32,067 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 2.51M shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 34,997 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axa holds 8,226 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 426,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Virtu has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.03% or 102,203 shares.