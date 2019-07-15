Southern Co. (SO) Valuation Rose While Ariel Investments Has Decreased by $28.86 Million Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 565,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 436,419 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $55.67 lastly. It is down 20.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 7,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 7,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $202.14. About 1.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 28/03/2018 – TIM COOK SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD HAVE REGULATED ITSELF: RECODE; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal; 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Accused in Suit of Enabling Discriminatory Housing Ads

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 346,542 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $186.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 447,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, February 12 Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 33,000 shares. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 20,217 shares to 64,430 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 51,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,966 shares, and cut its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (NYSE:AEL).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

