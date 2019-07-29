Southern Co (SO) to pay $0.62 on Sep 6, 2019; Nabriva Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Shares (NBRV) Shorts Lowered By 4.68%

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:SO) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Southern Co’s current price of $55.74 translates into 1.11% yield. Southern Co’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.29M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NBRV) had a decrease of 4.68% in short interest. NBRV’s SI was 283,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.68% from 297,200 shares previously. With 542,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Nabriva Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s short sellers to cover NBRV’s short positions. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 201,760 shares traded. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has declined 44.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NBRV News: 13/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics To Present Data At ECCMID Demonstrating Potential Of Lefamulin For Patients With Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia; 16/03/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD $86.9 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS VS $83.9 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 21/05/2018 – $NBRV +24%; 27/03/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS & ROIVANT SCIENCES ENTER INTO LICENSE PACT; 21/05/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC – COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics: Lefamulin Met All FDA and EMA Primary Endpoints; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May; 27/03/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics and Roivant Sciences Enter into License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Lefamulin in Greater China; 13/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics to Present Data at ECCMID Demonstrating Potential of Lefamulin for Patients with Community-acquired Bacter; 21/05/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $57.99 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 15 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 35 solar facilities, 8 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 82,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark also sold $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Beacon Financial Gru holds 113,846 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. 7,500 were reported by Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Dean Assocs Llc has invested 0.49% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,616 shares stake. Mirae Asset Company Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.17% or 12.07M shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.05% or 43,922 shares. 139,650 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Ser Llc. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 15,653 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 128 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Ltd has invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Co Natl Bank holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 91,253 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $48 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. SunTrust maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $51 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The company has market cap of $171.04 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

