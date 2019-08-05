Southern Co (SO) to pay $0.62 on Sep 6, 2019; Castle Brands Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Shorts Raised By 11.55%

Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) had an increase of 11.55% in short interest. ROX’s SI was 8.37M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.55% from 7.50M shares previously. With 546,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s short sellers to cover ROX’s short positions. The SI to Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc’s float is 9.24%. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.0353 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6081. About 313,472 shares traded. Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) has declined 54.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROX News: 24/04/2018 – Castle Brands Short-Interest Ratio Rises 85% to 44 Days; 19/04/2018 – CASTLE BRANDS – PURPOSE OF NOTE AMENDMENT WAS TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE ON 11 PCT SUBORDINATED NOTE FROM MARCH 15, 2019 UNTIL SEPTEMBER 15, 2020; 19/04/2018 CASTLE BRANDS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN 11% SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2019, DATED MARCH 29, 2017 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Castle Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROX)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:SO) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Southern Co’s current price of $57.36 translates into 1.08% yield. Southern Co’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.39 million shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 4.17 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,560 shares. Bb&T holds 151,896 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc accumulated 0.07% or 8,855 shares. Fund Mgmt accumulated 0% or 7,161 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 4,202 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 4,100 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Ltd Liability. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,575 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.14% or 21,176 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.17% or 397,020 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 9,820 shares. Verity Verity Lc owns 79,924 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated, Vermont-based fund reported 100 shares. Farmers Tru has invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $59.95 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 15 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 35 solar facilities, 8 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 82,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Nypost.com which released: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alabama Power initiative earns national honor – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345. BOWERS WILLIAM P also sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. 33,000 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380 on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $51 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20.

Castle Brands Inc. develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $103.60 million. The Company’s product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. It has a 20.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark Â‘n Stormy, JeffersonÂ’s, JeffersonÂ’s Reserve, JeffersonÂ’s Ocean Aged at Sea, JeffersonÂ’s Wine Finish Collection, JeffersonÂ’s The Manhattan, JeffersonÂ’s ChefÂ’s Collaboration, JeffersonÂ’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, JeffersonÂ’s Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.

More notable recent Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Castle Brands Recapitalizes Balance Sheet, Substantially Expands and Extends Credit Facility and Significantly Lowers Interest Expense – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Castle Brands Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Castle Brands Announces Strong Case Sales Performance For its Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Castle Brands Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.