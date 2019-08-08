Southern Co (SO) to pay $0.62 on Sep 6, 2019; Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:SO) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Southern Co’s current price of $57.45 translates into 1.08% yield. Southern Co’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 5.00M shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 55 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 45 reduced and sold equity positions in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 50.18 million shares, up from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 29 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 35,729 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 2.36M were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,616 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Management holds 0.07% or 428,713 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Com owns 572,902 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.38% stake. Synovus Corporation holds 843,627 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Lc accumulated 400 shares. Country Club Na, Missouri-based fund reported 7,767 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 79,206 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Argent Tru reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,036 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 53,382 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,158 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M on Tuesday, February 12. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by Clark Henry A III.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $61.58 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 15 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 35 solar facilities, 8 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 82,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation for 470,659 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 1.42 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 30,855 shares. The California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.14% in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.34 million shares.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $363.01 million. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments.

