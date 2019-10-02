Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose While Warren Averett Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $855,250; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Stake by $2.80 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 34,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 129,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65 million, down from 163,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 2.04M shares traded or 23.36% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Independent Director of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC), John Hamre, Just Sold 43% Of Their Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southern Company: An 18% Overvalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,416 shares to 17,802 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Ltd Liability owns 5,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Verus Fincl Prtnrs owns 5,834 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cornerstone Capital stated it has 1.81% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Coastline Trust holds 5,530 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 139,609 shares. Altfest L J reported 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.81M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.7% of the stock. West Chester holds 3,845 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical holds 4,537 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept invested in 11,919 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 205,000 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,656 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 1,095 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.01% or 12,936 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hendershot Investments invested in 41,978 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 118,561 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 0.11% or 881,118 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 9,273 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 57,227 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Llc has 0.34% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com reported 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 6,461 are owned by National Asset Inc. Dupont Capital holds 0.03% or 15,340 shares. 303,100 were reported by Alberta Investment. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 31,500 shares. Navellier Assocs holds 20,758 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $1.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 High-Quality US Stocks as Trade War Fears Are Rekindled – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex Is Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.