Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose While Wade G W & Has Raised Its Holding; Edge Wealth Management Boosted Bristol (BMY) Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 217.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 10,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, up from 3,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 3.06 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 95,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 292,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.16 million, up from 196,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 1.82M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Gra (LQD) by 92,910 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,197 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Advsr Incorporated reported 1.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 21,884 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 4,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Decatur Mngmt reported 1.25% stake. Fort Washington Invest Oh stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Company reported 165,198 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.96% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,373 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Etrade Mngmt Llc holds 60,290 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,724 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 15,909 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,244 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 82,000 shares. 24,266 were reported by Hills National Bank Co.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.