Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose While Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $626,065; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Trimmed Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake as Market Value Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 78.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 57,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 15,884 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, down from 73,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 2.60M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 947,215 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 5.95 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 9,435 shares to 16,290 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.01 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.