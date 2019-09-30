Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose While Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; As Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Valuation Were Volatile, Zazove Associates Has Upped Position by $452,202

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 15,681 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.24% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Scotia holds 0.01% or 10,511 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 4.78M shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.05% or 50,891 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 519,356 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Atlas Browninc accumulated 9,131 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Management has invested 1.53% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Asset Mgmt reported 13,521 shares. Aperio Lc owns 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 525,417 shares. Girard Prns Limited reported 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Joel Isaacson Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.07 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 53,100 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 2,568 shares. Round Table Ser Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Pnc Financial Svcs holds 8,900 shares. Baillie Gifford And Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 550,936 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 145,163 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs invested in 0.05% or 136,615 shares. 698,749 were accumulated by Rivernorth Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 313 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.42% stake. Citigroup Incorporated reported 40 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 428,842 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) by 155,867 shares to 125,200 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.73M shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (Prn).