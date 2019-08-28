Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose While Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding by $828,138; Stephens Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $333,792 as Stock Price Declined

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 5.00M shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 319,279 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.34 million, down from 325,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.85 million shares traded or 131.93% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe And Dalton holds 1,275 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 445,350 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co reported 1.03 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Co holds 676,544 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 26,903 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,654 shares. Aspen Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,640 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 71,759 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.09% or 13,975 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fin owns 6,880 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advisory accumulated 9,086 shares. 613,080 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. 15,012 were accumulated by Martin Currie Ltd. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,626 shares to 22,314 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Mngmt Pro invested in 4,000 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Finance Architects stated it has 115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Lc owns 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.67 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 20,432 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Communication reported 57,083 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc owns 3,604 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bennicas & Assocs has 1.27% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 14,341 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,415 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. First Midwest Financial Bank Division accumulated 24,560 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 25,968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Co holds 2,456 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.