Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose While Juncture Wealth Strategies Cut Stake; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Share Price Declined, Howard Capital Management Trimmed by $4.84 Million Its Stake

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” on July 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Comerica (NYSE:CMA), The Stock That Dropped 39% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 131,075 shares. Hodges Cap Management reported 4,624 shares stake. 4,075 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mngmt. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 338 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 10,914 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,392 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Rampart Management Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 79,356 shares. Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.99% or 31,135 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 63,434 shares. Security National Trust Company holds 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1,600 shares. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 10,378 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 85,837 shares. Field And Main Bank stated it has 900 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,707 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 681 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) – The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: GSK, BMY Q2 Earnings, FDA Nod to LLY’s Hypoglycemia Treatment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.65% or 32,140 shares. 291,314 are owned by Tobam. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,634 shares. Calamos Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 385,313 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,608 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 753,858 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 36,316 shares stake. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd has 84,344 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 108,564 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 716,759 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 65,000 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK) by 997 shares to 29,315 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).