Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose While Bollard Group Has Boosted by $1.18 Million Its Stake; Sankaty Advisors Decreased Its Aircastle LTD (AYR) Position by $1.00 Million; Share Value Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 97,543 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 23,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 246,925 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, up from 223,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 3.80M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 567,920 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). James Invest has 46,955 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Zacks Invest Mngmt invested 0.07% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.82% or 1.81 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 12,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Gru invested in 0% or 34,665 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Donald Smith Co accumulated 172,984 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 23,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Limited Liability has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 237,686 are owned by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck holds 10,914 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 21,825 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invests has 25,372 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Company invested in 0.12% or 8,694 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt invested in 54,358 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 0.97% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 68,559 shares. Scotia Cap has 10,772 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Heritage Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Argyle Mngmt owns 39,955 shares. Aviance Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dearborn Partners Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,555 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 422,166 shares.