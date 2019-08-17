Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose While Juncture Wealth Strategies Decreased Stake by $828,138; Schnieders Capital Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Cut by $308,490 as Shares Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 6.26M shares traded or 42.74% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moneta Group Invest Limited Liability owns 3,812 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Company stated it has 6,478 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 76,092 shares. Court Place Advsr Llc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 75,010 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.75% or 102,916 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 38,589 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 61,763 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 160,188 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4,710 are held by Boston Research And Mgmt. Asset Incorporated holds 0.53% or 13,520 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

