Southern Co (SO) Stake Raised by Maryland Capital Management; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Goodman Financial Has Cut Its Stake

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 94,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 3.49M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,089 shares. Hillview Cap Advisors Lc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co reported 456 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.75% or 24,122 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Co Nj owns 10,012 shares. Chartist Incorporated Ca stated it has 390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 521 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited owns 505 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 6,127 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Pa holds 0.23% or 1,543 shares. Park National Corporation Oh owns 1,135 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Kames Plc has invested 3.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Management Corp owns 2,777 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 226,155 shares or 1.6% of the stock.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,885 shares to 396,079 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,797 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).

