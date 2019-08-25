Southern Co (SO) Stake Raised by Etrade Capital Management Llc; 1St Source Bank Has Upped Its 1St Source (SRCE) Holding by $539,572

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 7,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 53,382 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 45,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58 million, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 38,898 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares to 553,739 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,636 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 0% or 39,320 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 48,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 900 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 26,555 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 91,872 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru has 2,728 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 58,471 shares. Sei Invests Communication stated it has 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Alps invested in 8,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 165,390 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE).

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Citigroup Stock is an Attractive Investment Option – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synovus (SNV) Unveils Share-Buyback Plan: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: 1st Source Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “1st Source (SRCE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,616 shares to 153,264 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,477 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southern to sell equity units in public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

