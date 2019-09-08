Southern Co (SO) Stake Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed Holding by $1.57 Million

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.90 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and cardiovascular disease; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 20/04/2018 – LILLY ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 20,414 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Linscomb And Williams Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 14,551 are owned by Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc. Everence Cap Inc stated it has 0.4% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Synovus accumulated 0.71% or 843,627 shares. Lazard Asset Management reported 8,392 shares. Sky Investment Gp Ltd Com stated it has 1.43% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.1% or 7,458 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Management Ri holds 29,013 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.2% or 41,711 shares. Altfest L J accumulated 2,334 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 15,099 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has 47,625 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan And reported 2,000 shares. Hills Savings Bank owns 1,826 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 22.51 million shares. Sivik Global Health Limited Liability Company stated it has 70,000 shares. Cullen Cap has 400,400 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 429 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,292 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 2,595 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 12,704 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Co stated it has 587 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C holds 2,282 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.36% or 70.56 million shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 12,666 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 41,798 shares to 291,752 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.