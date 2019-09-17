Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose While Rocky Mountain Advisers Trimmed by $488,620 Its Holding; As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $99.17 Million Its Position

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.69 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.42B market cap company. The stock increased 9.05% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 17.37 million shares traded or 175.04% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 3.39M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 10,300 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $115,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 114,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,181 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Tru invested in 3,327 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Investment owns 1.56M shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 1,594 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Co reported 25,201 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 297,292 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 6,281 are held by Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 56,619 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Fund Mngmt has 0.92% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.65M shares. Rockland Trust accumulated 3,677 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 80,518 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0.33% or 839,075 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 28,904 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 40,343 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.60 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 40,346 shares. Bokf Na owns 57,010 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,651 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 6.13 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins Communication stated it has 22,755 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 4.66 million shares. 182,970 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Alps Advisors has 652,363 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 115,720 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 519,356 shares. Whitnell & owns 885 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Co invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Linscomb And Williams invested in 8,822 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi invested in 0.43% or 61,975 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About AVX Corporation’s (NYSE:AVX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.