Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Warren Averett Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Thornburg Investment Management Stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.31M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 2.39 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 3.98 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,032 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability reported 6,725 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 39,259 shares. Magnetar Fincl owns 4,249 shares. Jnba Finance Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hexavest invested in 1,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.15% stake. Golub Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ftb accumulated 12,211 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Twin Capital has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 16,700 shares. 18,075 were accumulated by Horizon Limited Liability Corporation. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Geode Cap Limited Liability reported 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hbk LP has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21,655 shares to 572,080 shares, valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 714,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Com invested in 3,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt reported 460,100 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 15,876 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,048 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Raymond James Services Advisors holds 0.02% or 56,091 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Natl Trust has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 109,434 were accumulated by Hutchinson Cap Ca. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.28% or 24,143 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 4,908 shares in its portfolio. 900 are owned by Payden & Rygel. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 754 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.22 million shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 20,803 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 1,922 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares.