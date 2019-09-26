Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Warren Averett Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Price Rose, Holder Samson Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.50 Million

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 53,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 433,674 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, down from 487,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 6.79 million shares traded or 79.98% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 2.74M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62M and $53.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.43 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

