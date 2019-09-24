Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Warren Averett Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $22.66 Million

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 82.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 527,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 112,715 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 639,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 7.47M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – AdvisorHub: Merrill and Morgan Stanley Part Ways with Midwestern Brokers; 13/03/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Chinese fashion e-commerce firm Meili seeks $500 mln in U.S. IPO; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – “SALES AND TRADING A PARTICULAR HIGHLIGHT IN A MORE ACTIVE ENVIRONMENT” IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley reveals 35% gap between male, female pay; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces New Commitment to Finance $250Bn in Low-Carbon Solutions by 2030; 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.07 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtns (NYSE:MMP) by 48,610 shares to 71,208 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).