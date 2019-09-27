Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Warren Averett Asset Management Has Cut Position by $855,250 as Share Value Rose; Avenir Has Trimmed Its Novavax (NVAX) Stake by $1.04 Million; Stock Declined

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Novavax Inc (NVAX) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 207,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.12% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66,000, down from 218,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Novavax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 199,885 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX PROMOTES JOHN TRIZZINO TO CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, CFO; 07/04/2018 – Novavax Conference Call Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 9; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX – TRIZZINO HAS BEEN SERVING AS SVP, COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, SINCE 2014; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: RSV Phase 3 Prepare Trial Outcome De-risked by Successful Informational Analysis; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX 4Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John Trizzino Appointed Chief Business Officer and Chief Fincl Officer; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX INC – JOHN J. TRIZZINO APPOINTED CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – NOVAVAX, INC.: NOVAVAX: CLOSING OF OFFERING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 99 investors sold NVAX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,553 shares or 99.99% less from 140.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avenir, a -based fund reported 11,300 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 252 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 63.33% or $1.52 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-1.69 actual EPS reported by Novavax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.93% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $5,850 activity.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,832 shares to 110,837 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

