Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Trimmed Its Position; Parthenon Cut Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $356,425 as Share Value Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 85.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 33,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 5,471 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 38,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 192,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 199,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 3.13M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.06 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 177,360 shares to 221,900 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 18,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,909 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Tru Co accumulated 1.83% or 375,079 shares. Becker Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bridges Investment Inc has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 21,482 shares. Chatham Cap Inc has invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 19,562 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt has 5,355 shares. Advisors Management Limited Liability Com has 5,141 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 55,043 shares. 11,245 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,739 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 383,986 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 18,075 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Incorporated holds 0% or 4,417 shares.

