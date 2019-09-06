Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.44 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 5.64M shares traded or 20.65% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 52,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 76,219 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 648,939 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54M for 7.19 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.