Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Raffles Associates LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Cbs New (CBS) as Stock Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 5.81M shares traded or 44.85% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted to Strip Redstone Holding Company of Voting Control; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 18/05/2018 – More on Moonves v Redstone now @FoxBusiness $CBS $viab; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 04/05/2018 – 3 Women Sue Charlie Rose and CBS, Alleging Harassment; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Chester Advisors Inc holds 0.28% or 3,845 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 879,525 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Girard invested in 5,343 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 156,935 shares. Lathrop Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Stifel holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.86M shares. 7.20 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 0.28% or 115,720 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank reported 9,918 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,373 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sigma Counselors Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 273,400 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 467,468 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 400 shares stake.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NIO, Inc.: Privatization Is On The Way – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Avanos Medical’s (NYSE:AVNS) 43% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS names Amazon exec chief marketing officer – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pension Service reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Rech Global has 9.17 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Conning has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,501 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication Inc reported 14,180 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Primecap Company Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 350,000 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,002 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 303,003 shares. 823,221 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.07% or 204,774 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.06% or 50,315 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd accumulated 648,507 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 1.95M shares in its portfolio. First Trust LP stated it has 220,938 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl stated it has 333,733 shares.