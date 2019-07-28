Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Decreased Position as Stock Rose; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Rose, Electron Capital Partners Increased by $61.38 Million Its Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & holds 16,226 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,217 shares. Essex Fincl Services Inc invested in 0.31% or 19,764 shares. Montecito Savings Bank owns 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,135 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Farmers Tru has invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 18,400 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. 4,446 were reported by Thompson Investment Management. Mairs And Pwr Inc owns 4,417 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 3.3% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 25,924 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp owns 5,600 shares. 33,193 are held by Hayek Kallen Invest. 19,174 were reported by Bahl Gaynor Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345. $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,517 shares to 6,381 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Share Price Is Down 25% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GeoPark: A Review Of Second Quarter Operations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $116.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,175 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 8,711 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Lp reported 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kcm Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 3.42 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pension Service stated it has 709,325 shares. Cwm Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 161,758 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Department Mb Fincl Bank N A holds 0% or 96 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,214 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd owns 2,272 shares.