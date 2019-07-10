Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Lifted Its Stake by $1.84 Million; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shareholder M&R Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $11.77 Million as Valuation Rose

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 36,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,997 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55 million, up from 283,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 3.35M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 33,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $1.63M. 1,261 shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR, worth $63,345 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2,866 shares to 263,647 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 52,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,201 shares, and cut its stake in Morphosys Ag.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares to 42,926 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 60,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.