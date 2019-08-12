Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Lifted Its Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, Davis Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $12.81 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 19,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 80,408 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 60,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 649,988 shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS FED LIKELY TO INCREASE RATES THIS WEEK, MARKETS WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO ADJUST THEIR 2019 RATE EXPECTATIONS HIGHER; 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Privacy Policy; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Watson Sees Calm, Stable Bond Market (Video); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Increased Cash Dividend to $2.88 and Had $335 Million of Share Repurchases in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON AND MARK WILSON JOIN BLACKROCK’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFFREY ROSENBERG ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,382 shares to 3,298 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 9,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,437 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.03 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.