Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Increased Its Holding by $2.82 Million as Valuation Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Joho Capital Cut Stake

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75 million, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.29 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 97.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 55,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 112,326 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 56,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 1.51M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 102,259 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares & Tru owns 20,509 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi invested 0.42% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cornerstone Cap Inc, California-based fund reported 196,965 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 292,862 shares. 76,600 are held by Birmingham Management Al. 850 were reported by Peddock Capital Advsr Limited. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 1.19 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.3% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 429,878 shares. 105,869 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Sadoff Management Ltd Llc invested 0.87% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, Maine-based fund reported 128 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 0.15% or 2,050 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.14% stake.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why Cubic Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CUB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.